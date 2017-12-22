Grand jury indicts five in multiple Mt. Pleasant robberies

Five people have been indicted and charged in connection with two Mount Pleasant robberies dating back to May 2017.

A grand jury has brought armed bank robbery and robbery affecting interstate commerce charges against Cortlyn Daquan Brown, 23, Leonard Franklin Clark,30, Kamal D'Andrea Backman, 20, Tevin Jawaun Glover 20, and Kalee Lynn-Bishop,25.

Three members of the group were previously arrested on bank robbery charges in connection with the United Community Bank on Park West Boulevard May 12 , but the new indictment also puts them at the scene of the Mount Pleasant Harris Teeter robbery on May 9 as well. It alleges the group also observed the Harris Teeter location in order to prepare for the robbery.

Clark also aided in the robbery of the TD Bank on Anna Knapp Boulevard on July 11, according to the indictment.

All five will be arraigned in federal court next Wednesday.

