Former Folly Beach police chief dies

The man who served as Folly Beach's director of public safety for more than two decades has died.

George Tittle died Tuesday, according to his obituary. He was 72.

On Dec. 13, the Folly Beach Public Safety Facebook page posted a message sending positive thoughts to Tittle, who was hospitalized at the time.

In that post, Chief Andrew Gilreath and Mayor Tim Goodwin called Tittle "instrumental in setting the solid foundation the current department is built on."

Tittle was a native of Charleston and a graduate of Chicora High School, Baptist College, the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and the National FBI Academy.

He served in the U.S. Air Force. His law enforcement career included time with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Sheriff's Office, before he became director of public safety for Folly Beach, a position he held for 21 years.

After he retired, he served as a state constable for the last five years of his life, his family said.

Tittle is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marsha, four sons and one daughter, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tittle requested no funeral be held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

His family requested that donations could be made in lieu of flowers or cards to Folly Beach Baptist Church, P.O. Box 50, Folly Beach, SC 29439; or Any Length Recovery Center of Sumter, via anylength.org/donate in his memory.

McAlister-Smith Funeral Home is handling arrangements and provided his obituary for this article.

