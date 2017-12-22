Quantcast

Dispatch: Suspicious package scene cleared at Tanger Outlets

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC -

Charleston County dispatchers say the scene is clear after a suspicious package was reported at Tanger Outlets Friday afternoon.

North Charleston Police and EMS responding to the report.

Dispatchers received the initial call at 3:15 p.m.

No details about the package were released.

The incident is not expected to cause problems for holiday shoppers Friday evening.

