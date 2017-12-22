From First Baptist winning their 2nd straight state championship, to Ft. Dorchester's Dakereon Joyner being named South Carolina's Mr. Football and Baptist Hill becoming the first team from Charleston County to make a SCHSL state title game in 25 years, 2017 was a banner year for high school football in the Lowcountry.
Take a look back at the Live 5 News Top 10 high school football plays of the year.
#10 Referee takes a fall
It wasn't all players making the countdown. A referee became the highlight during a Goose Creek game earlier this season. The official gets drilled but shakes it off and stays in the game, that's a trooper right there.
#9 Kris Copeland return Part 1
Cane Bay's Kris Copeland was one of the most electric players in the Lowcountry this season. He showed why early in the season against Stall. Taking a kickoff all the way back against the Warriors for a touchdown in the Cobras win.
#8 Baptist Hill duo connects on touchdown
Richard Bailey with a huge leaping catch off the throw from Bobcats star QB Corey Fields in one of Baptist Hill's many wins during the season against Lake View. More from the Bobcats in a moment.
#7 Stuckey's long TD for Palmetto Christian
Coming in at number seven, how about some love for Palmetto Christian. Da'Von Stuckey had a heck of a run for a score back in September.
#6 Kris Copeland return Part 2
Told you there was more Copeland and here you go at number six. Another kick return, this one was against Hilton Head. Copeland is headed to The Citadel next year and you can see why they love his speed.
#5 Dukes RIDICULOUS run
Now to the top five and you run out of superlatives for First Baptist standout Michel Dukes. Against Porter-Gaud…it just wasn't fair. Breaking ankles out there for the 75-yard run. He's gonna go somewhere big for college.
#4 West Ashley Trickery
In the number four spot, gotta love the trick plays right? West Ashley coming in with the handoff, double pass and it ends up in Dominique Kershaw's hands for the score. That's a great play call there.
#3 Lavon Traeye sticks with the play
At 3, a crazy sequence of events for St. John's against Stall. It looks like Javaree Wrighten is down but the play's not done. There's a fumble and it's Lavon Traeye with the return for the score when nobody expected it.
#2 Cam Myers doesn't quit
Now to number two, you wanna talk about toughness. Check out Berkeley's Cam Myers, literally has his helmet ripped off and he still keeps going. It would've been a touchdown except a play is called dead when a ball carrier's helmet comes off. Still incredible.
#1 Baptist Hill does it again
And our number one play of the year, back to Baptist hill. Corey Fields to Rashad Maxwell. The one-handed catch from Maxwell! It doesn't get much better than that.
