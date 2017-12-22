City of Charleston Assistant Fire Chief to retire after 44 years of service

An Assistant Fire Chief with the City of Charleston will retire after 44 years of service.

Assistant Fire Chief Raymond A. Lloyd, Sr. will retire on Dec. 29th, after his dedication service to the Fire Department.

Members of the community and the fire service are invited to attended a retirement drop-in on Dec. 29th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held at the City of Charleston Headquarters, located at 1451 King Street Extension.

“Assistant Chief Lloyd has served this community for over four decades,” Interim Fire Chief John Tippett said. “He has witnessed numerous changes in the fire service and the Charleston Fire Department since he first joined the department in 1973. His service is a testament of dedication and commitment to the Charleston area and he will be deeply missed by the department.”

Lloyd's promotions included: promotion to Third Driver, promotion to Engineer, promotion to Captain, promotion to Battalion Chief, and promotion to Assistant Chief.

Lloyd was awarded the Firefighter of the Year in 1980 for removing two victims from a vehicle wreck involving a power pole with high voltage lines. He entered the area by himself to tend to the victims and then bring both of them to safety.

Lloyd is a fourth generation firefighter for the Charleston Fire Department.

