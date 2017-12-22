Deputies: One dead, one injured after wreck involving 18-wheeler in Ladson

Two people were taken to the hospital following this crash in Ladson. (Source: Live 5)

The crash happened on Highway 78 near Von Oshen Road in Ladson. (Source: Live 5)

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say one person is dead and one person is injured after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 78 and Von Oshen Road.

According to initial reports, shortly before 5:00 p.m., a Buick Regal ran into the undercarriage of an 18-wheeler.

The Buick Regal was occupied by a driver and passenger when it collided with the 18-wheeler. The driver and passenger of the Buick were transported to Trident Medical Center, where the passenger later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver is still being treated at Trident Medical Center.

Traffic is being rerouted while investigators work the accident scene. All motorists are asked to avoid this area as much as possible.

Bad accident on Highway 78 near Von Oshen Road in Ladson. Car under 18 wheeler, two taken to hospital. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/pmssUhBTrE — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) December 22, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

