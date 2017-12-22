Millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend

More than 97-million Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend, according to AAA.

Many folks in the Lowcountry started their holiday travels Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for AAA said according to INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion before the holiday week – on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 21 – in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday drivers.

Several places around the Lowcountry could be seen packed with cars, all filled presents for the holidays.

“It’s been a family bonding moment,” said Brian Green, of Florida.

While sitting cooped up in a car for eight or more hours with family isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, families from all over the south stuck together when hitting the road for the holidays.

“We’ve had the chance to listen to a lot of music,” Green said. “We’ve had a lot of interactions as far as what’s on your bucket list and just good ideas from the kids.”

“[We’ve been] playing on the phone, listening to some music,” said Lance, of South Carolina. “I’ve been playing Flappy Birds.”

Traffic on the road throughout the day wasn’t too bad, however, at rest stops and gas stations, lines could be seen as folks filled up their tanks.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” said Wendy, of South Carolina. “I-95 was pretty crowded but 26 hasn’t been terribly bad.”

“Some people slow down very quickly,” said Nilciene Alves, of Florida. “It’s kind of dangerous so just be careful.”

While conditions on the road weren’t as bad Friday, drivers said they are on the lookout for other things besides bumper to bumper traffic.

“Erratic drivers and just trying to make sure I’m being a defensive driver,” Green said.

“Just be careful,” Alves said. “Drive slow and keep your eyes on the road and not on the phone.”

According to AAA because of the increase in travel on the roads this year, it’s possible travelers could have drive times as much as three times longer than the normal trip.

