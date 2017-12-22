Holiday travelers hitting the roads and taking to the skies

Holiday travel is underway on the roads and in the skies. (Source: Live 5)

Traffic was beginning to pick up across the Lowcountry Friday night as drivers headed out for the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, more than 97 million Americans will hit the road this holiday weekend, an increase over years prior.

Traffic was moving slowly but steadily Friday night with a combination of rush hour and holiday travel underway.

Meanwhile, at the Charleston International Airport, hundreds of thousands of people expected to fly in and out of the Holy City this holiday season.

By Friday afternoon, crowds began to grow inside the airport.

Airport officials say they expect to see more than 200,000 people taking flights over the next two weeks, over 30,000 more than the same time last year.

