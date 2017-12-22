Quantcast

Driver transported to the hospital after car crashes into tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident on Johns Island Friday night. 

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened on River Road near Bligen Road. 

According to authorities, a car ran into a tree. 

The driver was transported to MUSC. 

