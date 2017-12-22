Driver transported to the hospital after car crashes into tree on Johns Island

One person has been transported to the hospital following an accident on Johns Island Friday night.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say the incident happened on River Road near Bligen Road.

According to authorities, a car ran into a tree.

The driver was transported to MUSC.

TRAFFIC: Single car accident on River Road near Bligen Road. Car ran into tree. Driver transported to MUSC #chstrfc — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) December 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.