Man charged with kidnapping will stay behind bars

A bond court judge ruled Saturday morning a Wadmalaw Island man will stay behind bars.

Enos Legare Reeves II, 41, is charged with kidnapping, sexual battery and domestic violence in the second degree from an incident that happened on Dec. 19.

Reeves was arrested by Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. While incarcerated, Reeves was accused of performing a sex act in front of two other victims.

A bond court judge denied bond on the charge of kidnapping.

Reeves was given a $20,000 bond and $10,000 bond for the sexual battery and domestic violence charges respectively. He was also given a $1,000 bond for both indecent exposure charges.

Reeves was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

