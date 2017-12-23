Man behind North Charleston hotel fire charged

Authorities have arrested a man who set fire to a hotel room in North Charleston.

Andre Terrell Ross has been charged with one count of Arson in the 2nd Degree.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday night in the 7000 block of Northwoods Boulevard at the Hawthorne Suites establishment.

Ross had set fire to a hotel room door. He later claimed that the people inside the room owed him money.

After fleeing from the scene, an on-foot pursuit with law enforcement ensued and he was eventually captured and taken into custody.

Ross appeared in bond court Saturday morning where he was issued a $20,000 bond.

