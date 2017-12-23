Police officers arrest suspect in Goose Creek home invasion, sexual assault

The vehicle the person of interest was seen getting into at Speedway. (Source: GCPD)

Investigators say they have arrested a man suspected of a home invasion where an 81-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

The Goose Creek Police Department identified and arrested 18-year-old Aaron Capers who authorities say had ties to a residence near the victim’s home in the Cadbury subdivision where the incident took place.

"Capers was taken into custody at a North Charleston residence with the assistance of Dorchester County deputies at approximately 5:25 a.m.," GCPD officials said.

He was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Capers faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

GCPD officials say other warrants are pending.

"The investigative work in this case is far from over, however investigators are confident to suggest that Goose Creek residents should rest easier knowing Capers is in custody," GCPD officials said."Our focus remains on our victim and providing the best advocacy to her and assuring that every ounce of evidence is collected to support a successful prosecution."

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact GCPD at (843) 572-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Police respond to Cadbury subdivision for break-in in progress

The investigation began Thursday afternoon when police officers responded to a call for a break-in in progress at a home in the Cadbury subdivision.

When officers arrived they found that someone had opened several drawers appearing as if someone had rummaged through them.

The victim was eventually found at a neighbor's home.

The victim told investigators it all started when she heard someone knock on her front door. She said when she opened the door she saw a tall skinny black male wearing a mask and holding a knife.

According to the victim, when she attempted to shut the door, the male subject over powered her and got inside of the home.

The victim said the subject shut the door, held the knife towards her and demanded money from her. At one point the man forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him, a police report states.

According to the victim, the man forced her to accompany him to her bank.

The victim told officers that when she opened the garage, and as the suspect was walking towards the passenger side of the vehicle, she ran from the garage.

GCPD investigators say the suspect also stole the victim's cash and credit cards.

Investigators release pictures and videos of person of interest

On Friday, authorities released pictures and videos of a male subject that they identified as a person of interest in the case.

The pictures and video showed a man they say used the victim's credit card at a Speedway on Dorchester Road following the home invasion.

