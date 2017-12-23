Quantcast

Arrest made in Goose Creek sexual misconduct case - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Arrest made in Goose Creek sexual misconduct case

Source: AP Source: AP

The Goose Creek Police Department have arrested Aaron Capers in relation to a crime committed Thursday night in the Cadbury subdivision.

Police believe Capers committed a home invasion and sexual assault against an 81-year-old woman.

Capers was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Check back for further information as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly