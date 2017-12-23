Bond denied for man charged with Goose Creek home invasion, sexual assault

Investigators say they have arrested a man suspected of a home invasion where an 81-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.More >>
Investigators say they have arrested a man suspected of a home invasion where an 81-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to a home invasion in Goose Creek where an 81-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.More >>
Investigators say they are searching for a person of interest in connection to a home invasion in Goose Creek where an 81-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.More >>
Bond has been denied for a man charged with a Goose Creek home invasion and sexual assault.More >>
Bond has been denied for a man charged with a Goose Creek home invasion and sexual assault.More >>
Saturday was unusually busy at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston as homeless people and those in need stopped by for a free meal.More >>
Saturday was unusually busy at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston as homeless people and those in need stopped by for a free meal.More >>
A bond court judge ruled Saturday morning a Wadmalaw Island man will stay behind bars.More >>
A bond court judge ruled Saturday morning a Wadmalaw Island man will stay behind bars.More >>