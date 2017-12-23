Quantcast

Bond denied for man charged with Goose Creek home invasion, sexual assault

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Bond has been denied for a man charged with a Goose Creek home invasion and sexual assault.

Aaron Capers, 18, was arrested on Saturday.

"Capers was taken into custody at a North Charleston residence with the assistance of Dorchester County deputies at approximately 5:25 a.m.," GCPD officials said. 

He was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center. 

Capers faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. 

GCPD officials say other warrants are pending. 

