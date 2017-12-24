Missing toddler found safe after Columbus carjacking

An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.

Miski Ahmed was in the back seat of a minivan when it was stolen in Columbus around 5 a.m.

The suspect, known as "East & West," pulled the girl's mother out of her vehicle and then drove off with the child still inside.

Police located Ahmed safe around 10:45 a.m. in the northern area of Columbus. The minivan was also located, but the suspect fled police.

Authorities said an "alert citizen" spotted the child and called 911.

AMBER ALERT: 2yo Miski Ahmed was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from N. Columbus.

A B/M wearing a red shirt & tan pants pulled a mother out of her vehicle on Albert Ave & took off around 4:54am Sunday (12/24) Miski was inside.

Suspect goes by name “East & West. Info-Call 911 pic.twitter.com/xglBY8FuU0 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 24, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.

