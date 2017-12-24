Quantcast

Missing toddler found safe after Columbus carjacking

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning. 

Miski Ahmed was in the back seat of a minivan when it was stolen in Columbus around 5 a.m. 

The suspect, known as "East & West," pulled the girl's mother out of her vehicle and then drove off with the child still inside.

Police located Ahmed safe around 10:45 a.m. in the northern area of Columbus. The minivan was also located, but the suspect fled police. 

Authorities said an "alert citizen" spotted the child and called 911. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

