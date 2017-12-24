One person is dead after running off the road and hitting a tree

Baptist Hill, Cane Bay highlight the plays of 2017More >>
The driver of a 2003 Mercury is dead after an incident on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley County. The car was traveling on Halfway Creek road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Officials say the driver was dead when ...
Investigators say they have arrested a man suspected of a home invasion where an 81-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.
Bond has been denied for a man charged with a Goose Creek home invasion and sexual assault.
Saturday was unusually busy at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston as homeless people and those in need stopped by for a free meal.
