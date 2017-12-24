One person is dead after running off the road and hitting a tree

The driver of a 2003 Mercury is dead after an incident on Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley County.

The car was traveling on Halfway Creek road when the driver ran off the right side of the road, over corrected and then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. Officials say the driver was dead when they arrived on scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

This is a developing story – check back for updates.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.