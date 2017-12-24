Victim identified in single-vehicle accident on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley Co.

A man who died after he ran off the road and hit a tree last Saturday in Berkeley County has been identified.

Christopher Lamont Young, 31, was traveling on Halfway Creek Road when he ran off the right side, over corrected, went off the left side of the road and the tree with his 2003 Mercury.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Young was not wearing a seat belt and officials say he was dead when they arrived on scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.



