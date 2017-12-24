Victim identified in single-vehicle accident on Halfway Creek Road in Berkeley Co.

Crews are on-scene of a structure fire in North Charleston.More >>
Crews are on-scene of a structure fire in North Charleston.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting incident.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting incident.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.More >>
A police chase that began in North Charleston Tuesday night has ended in West Ashley.More >>
A police chase that began in North Charleston Tuesday night has ended in West Ashley.More >>
A puppy is now recovering after a traumatic ordeal near McClellanville.More >>
A puppy is now recovering after a traumatic ordeal near McClellanville.More >>