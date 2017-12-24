Summerville Medical Center welcomes first batch of holiday babies

This year's Christmas gift for some parents has topped their lists.

Three bundles of joy have already been born this holiday at Summerville Medical Center.

Gress Bowen, Jacob Morales, and Noah Gallo were all born on Christmas Eve, according to Summerville Medical staff.

Summerville Medical offered “My first Christmas” stockings to all babies born at the hospital this week.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.