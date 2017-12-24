Deputies: Body recovered after vehicle found in water on James Island

Authorities recovered a body Sunday after responding to a reported vehicle in the water at a Charleston County boat landing.

Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered what appeared to be a man's body from the water at the Sol Legare Boat Landing, just east of the Stono River, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson.

The initial call came in to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sunday from a concerned family member or relative of the victim, Watson said.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

