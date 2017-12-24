Deputies: Body recovered after vehicle found in water on James Island

Law enforcement and first responders are responding to a vehicle in the water, according to dispatch.

The incident is happening at the Sol Legare Public Boat Landing, just east of the Stono River.

Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office Dive Team have recovered what appears to be a body of a man from Sol Legare Boat Landing.

The initial call came in through the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center shortly after 8:15 p.m. by a concerned family member or relative of the victim.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office will identify the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

