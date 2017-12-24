Dorchester Co. deputies searching for shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

Dorchester County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous.

Michael Tyrone Singleton, Jr., 31, was involved in a shooting on Sunday, deputies say.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Old Beech Hill Road in Ridgeville.

A female was injured in the shooting and transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses reported to deputies seeing Singleton run into the woods behind Old Beech Hill Road.

Singleton was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a black hoodie, and blue crocks. He is described as being 5'06" and weighing 180 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Singleton you are asked to call 911 or the Dorchester County Communications Center at (843) 873-5111 immediately.

