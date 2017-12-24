Live 5's Top 10 Sports Stories of 2017

First Baptist winning back to back state championships in football, Daria Kasatkina winning her first Volvo Car Open championship and Fort Dorchester’s Dakereon Joyner signing with South Carolina. These were just a few of the big sports stories from 2017 that weren’t big enough to crack our top 10 stories of the year. We kick off our look back on the last 12 months with numbers 10 through 6.

At number 10, a life long dream comes true for Chris Singleton. The Goose Creek native and Charleston Southern outfielder was selected on the final day of the major league baseball draft by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round. Singleton became most well known not for his bat, but for his words in the days after he lost his mother in the Mother Emanuel AME shooting. On the same field where he talked about losing her 2 years earlier, he celebrated the news of becoming a pro ball player.

At number 9, the Wando boys soccer team completing one of the best seasons any high school team in our area has ever had as they got a late goal from Charlie Marino in the 5-A state title game against JL Mann to complete a perfect season. Wando would go 27-0 on the season and finished ranked 1st in the entire country according to the USA Today prep poll.

A number 8, a legendary career ends at The Citadel. After 26 seasons and over 800 career wins, Fred Jordan announced his retirement as the Bulldogs head baseball coach back in May. In his time with the school, Jordan led the team to the NCAA Tournament 7 times, won 5 southern conference regular season titles and 7 more tournament championships. He was replaced by former Bulldogs player Tony Skole in June.

Coming in a 7, an unceremonious end in Columbia. After missing the NCAA Tournament for 2 of the last 3 seasons, Chad Holbrook resigned as the head baseball coach at South Carolina. Holbrook’s seat was hot for much of his time at Carolina after replacing the legendary Ray Tanner. After starting the season with a team ranked in the top 5 and losing their last 8 SEC series, Holbrook was out. The team replaced him with South Florida head coach Mark Kingston.

And at number 6, another great run for the Stingrays coming up a little short. For the 2nd time in 3 seasons, the Rays made a big run through the eastern conference to reach the Kelly Cup finals. Despite finishing 3rd in their division during the regular season, the Rays got hot during the playoffs and upset Greenville and Florida before beating Manchester in a game 7 but the Rays ran out of gas in the finals getting swept by Colorado.

And we’ll wrap up the top 10 stories tomorrow.