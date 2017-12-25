Man in custody after standoff, chase from Mt. Pleasant gas station

Police have one man in custody after an incident at a Mount Pleasant gas station which resulted in a brief chase.

Officers were looking for the man because he had several warrants out for his arrest because of a violent crime and found him at the Circle K gas station in the 4000 block of Bessemer Road. The man refused to get out of his car and began driving around the Circle K.

He then fled the scene in the car, but hit stop strips set out by the police which blew two of his tires.

The chase ended a short time later when he ran into a sign outside of a nearby business.He was hospitalized and nobody was seriously injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

