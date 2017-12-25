Lowcountry families celebrate Christmas at The Citadel

Many will celebrate Christmas in their homes Monday, but those who are less fortunate have a chance to celebrate at The Citadel. .More >>
Many will celebrate Christmas in their homes Monday, but those who are less fortunate have a chance to celebrate at The Citadel. .More >>
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.More >>
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.More >>
Some families around the Lowcountry got a four-legged surprise on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day thanks to a local organization.More >>
Some families around the Lowcountry got a four-legged surprise on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day thanks to a local organization.More >>
Dorchester County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous.More >>
Dorchester County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect they say is armed and dangerous.More >>