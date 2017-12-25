Lowcountry families celebrate Christmas at The Citadel

Volunteers prepare food for the event at The Citadel. (Source: Aaron Maybin/Live 5 News)

Many will celebrate Christmas in their homes Monday, but those who are less fortunate have a chance to celebrate at The Citadel.

Hundreds of volunteers from the tri-county area are gathering at Johnson-Hagood Stadium Monday to bring Christmas to families in the area who could use a little more cheer.

The sixth annual celebration includes worship as well as services such as haircuts, bicycle giveaways, a meal, groceries, coats and blankets.

The event is free and also includes games and entertainment. It begins at 1 p.m. Monday and continues until 4 p.m.

