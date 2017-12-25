Moncks Corner fire sends firefighter to hospital

Berkeley County dispatchers say one firefighter was taken to the hospital Sunday after a fire call in Moncks Corner.

Crews from Longridge, Pine Ridge, Whitesville, and Moncks Corner Rural Fire Departments were called to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Cooper Store Road at 10:47 p.m.

Dispatchers said upon arrival there was heavy smoke and some flames, however crews were able to put the blaze out quickly.

While one firefighter was transported to the hospital, the fire department and the reason for the transport were not disclosed.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to dispatchers.

The American Red Cross said it is assisting the person whose home was damaged with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

