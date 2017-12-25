Man, 74, killed in his South Carolina home on Christmas Eve

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) - Investigators say a 74-year-old man has been shot and killed in his South Carolina home on Christmas Eve.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Johnny Cameron died at the scene of the shooting in his Lake City house Sunday night.

Lutcken told media outlets an autopsy on Cameron will be conducted Tuesday.

Florence County deputies are investigating the shooting, but released no details about the killing.

