Salvation Army falls short of goal in Charleston

The Salvation Army of Charleston is still asking for your help. Donations for their Red Kettle Campaign are below their goal.

The campaign technically ended this past weekend, but they are still needing donations.

The goal was to raise $190,000 and as of Monday, the branch is $15,000 short of that goal.

The funds raised provide social services to people in need in the Charleston community throughout the year, including residents in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

“The $15,000 dollars supports 30 families with their rent, about 60 families with utilities assistance, it provides about 500 boxes of food for hungry families and about 750 clothing vouchers for the residents here in the Lowcountry,” Salvation Army of Charleston Lt. Carrie McCall said. “We’ll make it happen but it means we’ll have to make cuts in our budget later in 2018.”

All the funds are used locally.

The Salvation Army of Charleston provides food, youth programming, Christmas assistance, emergency rent, utilities assistance and more.

“We’ll make every dollar stretch but it would break our hearts to not be able to serve the most people,” McCall said.

Last year, the Salvation Army served 31,708 people in the Lowcountry.

“We just want to thank all of our wonderful volunteers and the generosity of this community because we couldn’t do it without their support,” McCall said.

The only location that has a physical red kettle is the Terrace Theater on James Island off of Maybank Highway.

Or you can click here to make a donation online.

Your donation is tax-deductible.

