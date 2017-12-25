Salvation Army of Charleston still in need of donations

Donations for their Red Kettle Campaign are below their goal. (Source: Live 5)

The Salvation Army is about $15,000 short of its goal as of Christmas Day. (Source: Live 5)

The Salvation Army of Charleston is still asking for your help. Donations for their Red Kettle Campaign are below their goal.

The campaign technically ended this past weekend, but they are still needing donations.

The goal was to raise $190,000 and as of Monday, the branch is $15,000 short of that goal.

The funds raised provide social services to people in need in the Charleston community throughout the year, including residents in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

All the funds are used locally.

The Salvation Army of Charleston provides food, youth programming, Christmas assistance, emergency rent, utilities assistance and more.

Last year, the Salvation Army served 31,708 people in the Lowcountry.

The only location that has a physical red kettle is the Terrace Theater on James Island off of Maybank Highway.

Or you can click here to make a donation online.

Your donation is tax-deductible.

