Ridgeville homeowners worried, on the lookout for man wanted in attempted murder

Homeowners along Old Beech Hill Road in Ridgeville are on the lookout for a man deputies say is armed and dangerous.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Tyrone Singleton Jr., 30, of Ridgeville who is wanted for attempted murder.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Singleton shot a woman and then fled into the woods nearby.

"It was like a phone tree last night,” a woman who lives down the street from the crime scene said. “Everyone was checking on everyone else to make sure everyone was accounted for, that everyone was home safe, that everyone knew what was going on to make sure no one was wandering around in the dark."

The reports of an attempted murder at a home in the 1800 block of Old Beech Hill Road still had many people on the rural road worried Monday.

"We had gone to visit some friends up the street and were met with a crowd of law enforcement,” the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said. “Very scary."

Authorities released a wanted poster for Singleton late Sunday night following their investigation earlier that day.

"We left the lights on, made sure the blinds were closed,” a homeowner said. “We also made sure the animals were locked up."

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the woman who was shot was transported to Trident Medical Center for her injuries.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, several men showed up at the house where the shooting happened. When questioned about the woman, they said she would be okay.

"I'm going to be much more cautious,” a homeowner said. “Just because we live out here doesn't mean we're untouchable, unfortunately. I'd like to think that, but it's not so.”

With temperatures dropping into the low 40s Sunday night, some homeowners question whether Singleton was picked up by someone else or stayed in the woods overnight.

"There are a lot of deer stands and things like that in the area that he could get into... sheds, feed sheds, things like that where he could hole up and nobody would know where he was," the homeowner said.

Singleton was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, and blue crocks. He is described as being 5'06" and weighing 180 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Singleton you are asked to call 911 or the Dorchester County Communications Center at 843-873-5111 immediately.

