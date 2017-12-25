Christmas at The Citadel brings joy to families in need

Volunteers serve hot meals at the Christmas at the Citadel event Monday. (Source: Live 5)

The Christmas at the Citadel celebration included worship and prayer. (Source: Live 5)

Hundreds of people gathered at Johnson-Hagood stadium for the annual Christmas Day at the Citadel event. (Source: Live 5)

While families across the Lowcountry celebrated Christmas in their homes Monday, those who are less fortunate had the chance to celebrate at The Citadel.

The celebration included worship and prayer. It also features services such as haircuts, bicycle giveaways, a hot meal, groceries, coats and blankets.

An assembly line of volunteers helped things move like a well-oiled machine.

"We have a bunch of donated presents and we're giving them out to children who can't get them themselves," Dave Ben-David, a volunteer from California, said. "It's pretty amazing, I'm not going to lie. It's a very fun experience, it's incredibly adorable. In general, it's just a heartwarming experience,"

Children at this year's event received bikes and other presents while veterans received blankets and other gifts.

Each year the goal remains the same.

"It means a lot to see the volunteers out here and see how many people are so generous in the city of Charleston," organizer Gordon Cashwell said. "It means a lot to celebrate the birth of Christ. He came to serve and to give and to love and we're just trying to pay it forward, so to speak."

This event started seven years ago to spread cheer and the true meaning of Christmas.

