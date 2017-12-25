TAKE A STAND: Merry Christmas

It's hard to believe another year has almost passed. It's Christmas Day and what an exciting time.

While there is uncertainty here at home and around the globe, we still live in the best country in the world. We are blessed.

I hope you are celebrating the season with your family.

Let's remember our brave men and women of the U.S. military, who are around the world risking their lives for our freedom and security.

Whatever your faith, however you pray, I hope we'll remember those who are sick and those who are in need.

Let's always pay it forward. The Live 5 family wishes you a Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

