Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 16)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 catches for 81 yards in a 26-17 win over Detroit. The Summerville alum has 73 catches for 1,061 yards and 8 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 1 TFL in a 26-17 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 44 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 10.5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles and 1 fumble recovery in a 29-13 win over Miami. The Beaufort alum has 67 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 29 catches for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 4 punt returns for 30 yards.

Andre Ellington, RB, Houston Texans - Did not have a touch in a 34-6 loss to Pittsburgh. The Berkeley alum has 22 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and 37 catches for 355 yards

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 14-7 loss to the Chargers. Shell suffered a head injury and missed the 2nd half

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Had 1 carry for -3 yards and 1 catch for 7 yards in a 27-11 loss to Washington. The Summerville alum has 2 carries for -2 yards, 1 catch for 7 yards and 1 tackle.

Gimel President, DL, Houston Texans - Was inactive in a 34-6 loss to Pittsburgh. The Wando alum has 3 tackles.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 1 tackle in a 27-23 win over Tennessee. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 32 tackles, 11 TFL and 7.5 sacks

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 5 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 21-12 win over Dallas. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 39 tackles and 5 pass deflections and 1 interception this season.