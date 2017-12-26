Tips for returning and exchanging unwanted Christmas gifts

It's okay to dislike a gift because it's the thought that counts. Maybe it's simply the wrong size or color.

These are just a few of the reasons that the day after Christmas is traditionally busy with returns and people taking advantage of after Christmas deals.

The National Retail Federation says nearly two-thirds of all holiday shoppers returned at least one item this past season.

When it comes to those returns, a lot of stores have become generous with policies, but many have a window for when you can take back a an item which could last anywhere from 30 to 90 days.



Retail experts suggest bringing a gift receipt, don't take off the price tags and bring some sort of identification as well. Some stores will scan a driver's license to prevent fraud or shoplifting.

Tuesday will certainly be a busy day, but crowds will only die down moving forward through New Years Day.

