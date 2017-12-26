Quantcast

K-9 deputy assists with arrest in Berkeley Co. - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

K-9 deputy assists with arrest in Berkeley Co.

Shawn Haney (Source: BCSO) Shawn Haney (Source: BCSO)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Berkeley County deputies needed the help of a K-9 to arrest a suspect Sunday. 

Shawn Haney was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center on outstanding warrants.

Deputies responded to an unknown person in a residence who didn't belong. They were aware the person inside the house was likely Haney.

They found a black moped and a window to the residence cracked as if it had been used to enter the house. 

Haney failed to surrender and wouldn't give himself up so a K-9 deputy was deployed. The K-9 assisted deputies with Haney's arrest after he complied. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly