Quantcast

Harris Teeter issues biscotti recall - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Harris Teeter issues biscotti recall

Source: Live 5 News Source: Live 5 News
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

If you bought biscotti from Harris Teeter since Dec. 8, check the box because it may be part of a recall. 

The grocery store chain is recalling:

Traders Mama Biscotti Mini Biscotti - Triple Chocolate UPC: 7203670827

It says 153 shoppers purchased the biscotti, which is being recalled due to potential undeclared almonds and hazelnuts. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly