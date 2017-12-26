Harris Teeter issues biscotti recall

If you bought biscotti from Harris Teeter since Dec. 8, check the box because it may be part of a recall.

The grocery store chain is recalling:

Traders Mama Biscotti Mini Biscotti - Triple Chocolate UPC: 7203670827

It says 153 shoppers purchased the biscotti, which is being recalled due to potential undeclared almonds and hazelnuts.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.