Man accused of spraying feces in West Ashley Harris Teeter to be arraigned on federal charges Wednesday

The man accused of spraying feces in the salad bar of a Harris Teeter in West Ashley will appear in federal court Wednesday.

Pau Hang is facing federal charges after officials say he admitted to detectives that he sprayed the produce with a substance containing his feces and urine that he mixed in his vehicle prior to entering the business in October.

Hang faces two federal charges and three additional state charges.

Officials identified Hang as a disgruntled, former contractor at the store on 975 Savannah Highway.

According to authorities, surveillance video showed the suspect spraying the contents of the bottle onto the produce and "adjacent fresh food departments."

His arraignment is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

