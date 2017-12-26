Mother of Kilgore murder victim describes son as a giving man

A Kilgore man who was arrested for murder was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his cousin in the back of the head, according to the sheriff's office.

Mother of the victim confirms thirty-seven-year-old Waylon Hunt of Kilgore died. Alice Hunt described her son as a giving man who was involved in his community and seen as a father-figure to many.

Marvin Durrell Sanders, 37, of Kilgore, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of murder on Monday, judicial records show.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price says the shooting occurred Sunday while the family was watching a Dallas Cowboys football game.

Price says the victim was a graduate from the Kilgore Police Academy.

Price says at this time, the motive for the shooting is also unclear.

Sanders bond has been set at $1 million.

