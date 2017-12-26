SCEL's Holiday Cash game leaves players unable to redeem winnings

Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.

Several players claim to have won big in the Holiday Cash game, where the player has to get three Christmas trees in any vertical, horizontal or diagonal line in order to win a prize.

“The cashier said that’s a $500 winner,” said Ronald Sorsby, of Georgia. “So I kept on playing and I kept on winning.”

Sorsby was visiting family on Johns Island for Christmas when he decided to play the lottery Monday night.

He purchased his tickets at a gas station on Maybank Highway, dropping roughly $30 on the Holiday Cash game. His tickets appeared to land him in big money.

“I had at least $12,000 in winnings,” Sorsby said. “My mother-in-law was cheering me on, so I just picked up a $2,000 winner and said Merry Christmas.”

When Sorsby went to cash in those tickets Tuesday morning, the cashier printed out a ticket from the SC Education Lottery saying “Transaction Not Allowed”.

“She went in the back to talk to her manager and the manager said she couldn’t do anything with it,” Sorsby said.

“The cashier told me there may have been an error in the transaction,” said Tyrone Mitchell, of Wadmalaw Island. “Some people were telling me it was too much money to cash and I would have to go to Columbia. Someone told me there was a glitch in the system.”

Mitchell went on to say that several gas stations were no longer selling the Holiday Cash game when he went back trying to redeem his ticket.

“I played [the game] legally and fairly… [we] should be obligated for the money,” Mitchell said. “It’s not our fault they had a glitch in the system.”

“I feel like I spent my real money to win Monopoly money,” Sorsby said.

Messages to the South Carolina Education Lottery office were not immediately returned.

