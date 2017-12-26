SCEL's Holiday Cash game leaves players unable to redeem winnings

Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Aggressive and threatening phone calls by criminals impersonating IRS agents remain a major threat to taxpayers.More >>
Aggressive and threatening phone calls by criminals impersonating IRS agents remain a major threat to taxpayers.More >>
The man accused of spraying feces in the salad bar of a Harris Teeter in West Ashley will appear in federal court Wednesday.More >>
The man accused of spraying feces in the salad bar of a Harris Teeter in West Ashley will appear in federal court Wednesday.More >>
If you bought biscotti from Harris Teeter since Dec. 8, check the box because it may be part of a recall.More >>
If you bought biscotti from Harris Teeter since Dec. 8, check the box because it may be part of a recall.More >>
Berkeley County deputies needed the help of a K-9 to arrest a suspect Sunday.More >>
Berkeley County deputies needed the help of a K-9 to arrest a suspect Sunday.More >>