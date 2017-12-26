Family finds forgotten video in used VCR, searching for owner

A man in Goose Creek is searching for a family who made a video tape found in a VCR he bought from Goodwill.

Jayson Hansen got the VCR about two weeks ago and thought he was just buying an old machine to play videos.

But what he found inside started a search that dozens of people are now helping with.

When the Hansen finally opened up the VCR, they found a VHS tape inside labeled “Family Videos 1994 Florida.”

Hansen was worried this was the only copy of the video the family had who previously owned the VCR, so he made a digitized copy for them.

Shortly after, he posted a screenshot of the video to a Goose Creek Facebook page and asked people to help him find the family. That was just about 24 hours ago and it’s already been shared about 50 times.

