Man finds forgotten video in used VCR, searching for owner

A man in Goose Creek is searching for a family who made a video tape found in a VCR he bought from Goodwill.

Jayson Hansen got the VCR about two weeks ago and thought he was just buying an old machine to play videos.

But what he found inside started a search that dozens of people are now helping with.

"in the VCR was this VHS tape labeled 'Family Videos 1994 Florida,'" Hansen said.

Hansen was worried this was the only copy of the video the family had who previously owned the VCR, so he made a digitized copy for them.

"You know, VHS tapes don’t last forever," Hansen said. "It just seemed like the right thing to do, I guess.”

Shortly after, he posted a screenshot of the video to a Goose Creek Facebook page and asked people to help him find the family. Quickly, the community started to help with his search

“Likes and shares galore, really," Hansen said. "I didn’t expect the attention that it’s getting, really, which is a good thing, of course.”

A spokesperson from Goodwill said they’re happy Hansen is trying to find the family who made the video.

Hansen said he is still getting private messages about the film, so he’s hopeful he’ll find the family soon.

