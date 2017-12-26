Riller named CAA player of the week

College of Charleston sophomore guard Grant Riller (Ocoee, Fla.) has been named Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week as announced on Tuesday.

Last week, he averaged 27.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals as the Cougars went 2-0 against a pair of in-state foes.

Riller poured in a career-high 31 points in an 80-64 victory over South Carolina State on Dec. 19 and followed with a team-best 24 points in a 67-65 road win at Coastal Carolina on Dec. 22. He shot 67.7% (21-of-31) from the floor including 5-of-10 from 3-point range against the Bulldogs and Chanticleers combined.

The preseason All-CAA Second Team selection is currently on a season-best six-game double-digit scoring streak. This is his first career Player of the Week honor having been named CAA Rookie of the Week on four occasions as a freshman in 2016-17.



