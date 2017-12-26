Quantcast

Emergency officials: Shooting victim shows up at fire department on Edisto Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say a shooting victim showed up at a fire station Tuesday afternoon. 

According to authorities, the victim came to the St. Paul's Fire Department on Edisto Island at 3:38 p.m. 

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

