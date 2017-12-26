Victim shot during deer hunt shows up at fire department on Edisto Island

An accidental shooting victim from a deer hunt showed up at the St. Paul's Fire Department on Edisto Island Tuesday afternoon.

The victim shot a deer, which then got up and ran. When the victim's hunting partner tried to shoot the deer again, one of the pellets hit the victim in the leg according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Eric Watson.

All witnesses were interviewed by detectives and corroborated the victim's story, Watson said.

