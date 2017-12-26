State lawmaker wants to increase fines for slow left lane drivers

One state lawmaker wants to increase the fine for drivers who go slowly in the left lane.

State Sen. Ross Turner says his 200 mile round trip commute from Greenville to Columbia helped convince him of the need for a South Carolina law similar to one that took effect last month in Oklahoma.

If passed, the bill would increase the fine for driving less than the speed of normal traffic in the passing lane of a multi-lane highway by 200 dollars.

