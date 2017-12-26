Guns, drugs seized in N. Charleston during holiday weekend

Authorities say a number of two guns and a quantity of drugs were seized during the holiday weekend in North Charleston.

North Charleston police say the first incident happened on Friday when officers were conducting a business check on Larson Road.

When they arrived they saw a car with a flat front tire, stopped in the middle of the rear parking lot and partially blocking the thoroughfare.

Witnesses told police say they saw two people who both appeared to be under the influence of something and were seen walking around the store asking people for a jack.

"At that time, a patron advised that there was now a female subject passed out in the driver’s seat," NCPD officials said.

A report states officers made contact with that female and observed that there was a strong odor of burnt marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle.

"While interviewing her, officers observed the suspect, along with a second female, attempt to enter the disabled vehicle," police said."When asked if they had anything illegal on them, the male suspect stated that he did."

According to police, a subsequent pat down of the male subject revealed a quantity of raw marijuana along with a plastic container with one small square piece of paper.

Police say the subject told officers that his ID card was in a book bag inside of the vehicle.

"When officers attempted to retrieve the bag he observed, in plain view, a Taurus 9mm handgun in the center console cup holder," NCPD officials said."Inside of the bag officers also located more marijuana along with 26 additional 9mm rounds and a digital scale."

Officers arrested Erick Tai Shaun Abrams, Jr. of Sumter and charged him with unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of LSD.

On the same day, police were in the area Ranger Drive when they saw someone that had an outstanding arrest warrant for an assault along with a second male subject.

"Officers made contact with the second male subject," police said."While speaking with him, he touched his front left pocket and admitted to being in the possession of a firearm and narcotics."

Police arrested T. Squire Jahmere of Charleston and charged him with unlawful carry of a firearm.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.