First night of Kwanzaa kicks off in the Lowcountry

Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Emergency officials say authorities are responding to a report of shots fired in Charleston County.More >>
Emergency officials say authorities are responding to a report of shots fired in Charleston County.More >>
The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa is underway all around the world including here in the Lowcountry.More >>
The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa is underway all around the world including here in the Lowcountry.More >>
Authorities say a number of two guns and a quantity of drugs were seized during the holiday weekend in North Charleston.More >>
Authorities say a number of two guns and a quantity of drugs were seized during the holiday weekend in North Charleston.More >>
A man in Goose Creek is searching for a family who made a video tape found in a VCR he bought from Goodwill.More >>
A man in Goose Creek is searching for a family who made a video tape found in a VCR he bought from Goodwill.More >>