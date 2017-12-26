First night of Kwanzaa kicks off in the Lowcountry

The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa is underway all around the world including here in the Lowcountry.

A Kinara in Marion Square was lit Tuesday evening for the celebration starting the day after Christmas until New Years Day.

The celebration honors African culture and traditions with feats, gifts, ceremonies, and discussions of African history.

“The principles of Kwanzaa affect everybody,"Giovanni Richardson said."Everybody needs unity. Everyone needs to know who they are as people. Everyone needs to know how to work together to build."

Kwanzaa is made up of seven principles; unity, self-determination, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, collective work and responsibility, and faith.

There are activities across the Lowcountry to celebrate the week.

You can find those activities sponsored by the Lowcountry Kwanza here.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.