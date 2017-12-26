Emergency officials: Authorities responding to report of shots fired in Charleston Co.

A police chase that began in North Charleston Tuesday night has ended in West Ashley.More >>
A police chase that began in North Charleston Tuesday night has ended in West Ashley.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
Emergency officials say authorities are responding to a report of shots fired in Charleston County.More >>
Emergency officials say authorities are responding to a report of shots fired in Charleston County.More >>
The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa is underway all around the world including here in the Lowcountry.More >>
The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa is underway all around the world including here in the Lowcountry.More >>
Authorities say a number of two guns and a quantity of drugs were seized during the holiday weekend in North Charleston.More >>
Authorities say a number of two guns and a quantity of drugs were seized during the holiday weekend in North Charleston.More >>