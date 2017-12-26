Quantcast

Emergency officials: Authorities responding to report of shots f - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials: Authorities responding to report of shots fired in Charleston Co.

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say authorities are responding to a report of shots fired in Charleston County. 

According to authorities, the incident is in the 4900 block of Highway 174 in Hollywood. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly