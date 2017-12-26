CCSO investigating alleged drive-by shooting after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an area hospital after a victim was admitted with a gunshot wound to the calf.

The victim said he was at a house in the 4900 block of Highway 174 in Hollywood Tuesday when a dark grey sedan drove past and someone began shooting from the passenger seat, the incident report said.

He was struck with one bullet while another grazed his calf, according to the incident report.

Deputies responded to the scene of the incident upon hearing the victim's statement and began investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

