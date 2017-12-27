Man charged after leading deputies on hour-long chase through downtown Charleston, West Ashley

A police chase that began in North Charleston Tuesday night ended in West Ashley.

Brandenn Henrikson has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving with a suspended license and felon in possession of a firearm.

A Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy initially tried to stop Henrikson's silver GMC Sierra on suspicion of a DUI at Ashley Phosphate and East Sartan Blvd according to the incident report. The deputy exited the vehicle and tried to approach before Henrikson drove off again.

He then proceeded to lead deputies on a chase through West Ashley, the crosstown in downtown Charleston, over the James Island connector and back to West Ashley.

The chase finally ended at Orange Grove Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd. around 11:45 p.m.

A long rifle, a crack pipe and pink plastic clear bag containing white residue was located in the center console of the vehicle according to the incident report.

