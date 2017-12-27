Multiple-agency police chase ends in West Ashley

A police chase that began in North Charleston Tuesday night has ended in West Ashley.

Charleston County dispatch confirms that the chase ended on Orange Grove Road and Sam Rittenberg Blvd. around 11:45 p.m.

Dispatch says the call originally came in at 10:43 p.m. and began near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Charleston County deputies, City of Charleston Police and North Charleston Police responded.

We have reached out to officials for more information.

